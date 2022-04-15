DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Charles “Randy” Busby, 68, will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Cullman City Cemetery with Pastor Greg Cain officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Sergeant Busby passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born October 19, 1953, in Morgan County, to Milland Filmore Busby and Dramer Irene Mooney Busby, who preceded him in death. He was employed as a Morgan County Sheriff Resource Officer after his retirement from the Decatur Police Department and had worked with Law Enforcement for many years. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and was a member of the Promise Land Church in Hartselle. He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Army, 101st Airborne, the 173rd Airborne and 17th CAV.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Earlene Ferrell Busby; sons, Joshua Ferrell Busby (Melissa), Randall Lee Busby; daughter, Jana Nicole Busby Cain (Chris); sister, Carolyn Busby Barnett (Hezzell); two grandchildren, Wilder and Sawyer.
