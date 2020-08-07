SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Charles Ray Baker, age 73, of Somerville, will be Sunday, August 9, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Earl Holt officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Baker, known by his friends as Ray, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, with his bride, Sherry, by his side. He was born May 17, 1947, in Decatur, to Charles Douglas Baker and Virginia Simpson Baker Tubb. He was a 1965 graduate of Decatur High School, and he married his high school sweetheart, Sherry Jane McDonald, in Georgia in the same year. He attended LeTourneau University in Longview, TX. He was an entrepreneur and businessman who owned and operated six different businesses over his career. In retirement, one of his favorite hobbies was sharing his musical talents on the piano with his family, church, and community, as well as numerous nursing homes and assisted living centers. He was an active member and deacon of Serenity Baptist Church. Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by the love of his life for 55 years, Sherry; two daughters, Angela Mooney (Jeff) and Amy Bennefield (Mike); two sisters, Anne Baker Wright and Lisa Tubb Jernigan; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Mooney, Rebekah Mooney Dawson (Andy), Mitchell Bennefield, Karis Mooney Rivette (Jason), Micah Bennefield, Addison Bennefield and Sarah Mooney; one great-grandson, Elias Rivette; two nephews, Jamey Wright and Grant Varner; three nieces, Amanda Gillespie (Bill), Jennifer Blevins (Brandon) and Kristin Burleson; and many great-nephews and great-nieces.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 5111, Decatur, AL 35601, or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
