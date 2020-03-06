MOULTON — Funeral service for Charles Ray Glenn, age 89, of Moulton, will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Moulton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Keith Murner and Rev. Matt Reed officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Mr. Glenn, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence, was born May 23, 1930, in Lawrence County, to Jack Glenn and Fannie Montgomery Glenn. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Louie Glenn and Robert Glenn; and two sisters, Eunice Bails and Josephine Banner. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and a 64-year Master Mason with the Loyd O. Glenn Lodge No. 6 of F&AM of the Grand Lodge of Alabama in Moulton. He was a lifelong member of Moulton First United Methodist Church, and served on the Board and PPR.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lee Etheredge Glenn of Moulton; two daughters, Diane Wynn (Bill) of Huntsville and Patti Glenn Foreman of Moulton; one sister, Mary Louise Phillips of Anniston; and one half-sister, Shelby Winchester of Courtland. He was a special peepaw to two grandchildren, Lesli Price (Cody) of Decatur and Ashton McCraw (Justin) of Moulton; six great-grandchildren, Aubree McCraw, Marshall McCraw, Colt McCraw, Ryleigh Jackson, Myla Price and Rhett Price.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley, P. O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602 or Moulton First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 14595 Market St., Moulton, AL 35650.
Guestbook available at http://www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.