DECATUR — A Memorial Service for Charles Ray Johnson, 84, will be Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Wendell Callahan and Brother Harold Thompson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mr. Johnson died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. He was born March 3, 1938, in Morgan County, to Pearlie E. Johnson and Mable Grace (Holt) Johnson. He was self-employed as a carpenter, prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Thurman Johnson and sisters, Thelma Depreast, Vera Mae Drake, Vina Pearl Wallace, Mary Letha Higdon, Gracie Lee Griffith, Ottie Lou Self, and Margaret Eloise Johnson.
Survivors include his sons, Jeffrey L. Johnson (Gayla), Byron Johnson (Belinda), Rod Johnson (Margie) and Grad Johnson; daughter, Mona Johnson Raley; brother, Ervin Johnson; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
