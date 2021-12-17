DECATUR
Charles Ronald Matthews of Decatur, Alabama relocated to Heaven on Sunday, December 12, 2021. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Fred Wallace officiating.
Ronald leaves behind his wife, Betty Richards Matthews; children, Charlie Matthews (Carol Ann), Julie Echols (Tim South), David Tapscott (Laura), Amy Wallace (Fred), and Kristi Matthews Glazner; grandchildren, Jordan Matthews (Jennifer), Logan Matthews (Paula), Victoria Reeves (Andrew), Lyndsi Carroll (Jeremy), Chelsea Roark (Patrick Harvey), Joshua Echols, Shelby Roark, Grant Wallace, Reid Glazner, Annie Tapscott, Sarah Tapscott, Emma Glazner, and Owen Matthews; and four great-grandchildren, Tom Matthews, Frasier Carroll, Chandler Matthews, and Noah Matthews; and his faithful caregiver, Darlene Lamb.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jewell Duncan Matthews; his parents, James Raymond Matthews and Carrie Lucille Lamon Matthews; and grandson Justin Keith Echols.
Ronald was born in Austinville, Alabama and was raised on the family farm along with brothers, Johnny and Bobby and two sisters, Joyce (Green) and Linda (Hagan). He graduated from Auburn University in 1961 and married his high school sweetheart, Jewell. They were married until her death on September 23, 1981. He worked for the State of Alabama for over 40 years, most of that time as Executive Director of North Central Alabama Regional Council of Government (NARCOG). He married Betty Richards Matthews on August 6, 1982.
Ronald was an active Auburn alumnus, active in the community and always participating in his church families at Grace Baptist Church, Westmeade Baptist, First Baptist Church Decatur and First United Methodist Church. He was saved in 1975 during a revival service at Grace Baptist Church with Dr. Jim Mercer officiating. He was absolutely sure of his salvation and never shy to share this with anyone.
In his later years, Ronald became a photographer and documented his travels and his family with literally tens of thousands of photographs that his family will enjoy for generations to come.
Ronald’s enduring legacy will be his patience with and love for his family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.