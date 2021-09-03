MADISON — Funeral for Charles Ross Cramer, 61, from Madison, will be Friday at 2:00 PM, September 3, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery with Bobby King speaking. Mr. Cramer passed away on August 30, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Mr. Cramer was born in Decatur, Alabama to Hershel and Emily Cramer, both deceased.
Survivors are his wife, Rhonda Cramer; daughter, Ava Cramer; brothers, Bill Cramer and wife, Lorrie, and Mike Cramer; sister, Phyllis Dwight and husband, Allen.
Ridout’s Brown Service assisting the family. Ridoutsbrownservicefh.com
