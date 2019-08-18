DANVILLE — Charles Lewis Segars was born August 17, 1945, to T.G. and Gwendolyn Segars. He passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Chuck Segars.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Bowling Segars; daughter, Cindy Anderson (Scott); three grandchildren, Evan, Charlee and Jabe Anderson; brothers, Jimmy Segars (Sandra), Jerry Segars (Shelia) and Larry Segars (Jackie); and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members.
Charles was born and raised in Danville. He graduated Danville High School in 1963 and played on the Danville High Boy’s State Champion basketball teams in 1962 and 1963. He was employed by Decatur Utilities for 37 years. He began his employment with DU as a meter reader and retired as Superintendent over Gas and Waste Water. Charles was also a home builder. He built and remodeled more than 150 homes in Decatur, Morgan County and the Smith Lake area.
After retirement, Charles was elected to serve three terms as a member of the Joe Wheeler EMC Board of Trustees. He also successfully owned and operated two convenience stores. One was located in Neel and the other at Five Points in Lawrence County. Both establishments were appropriately named “Charlie’s Place”.
During the 1970’s and 1980’s, Charles coached numerous young men and women in the local Pop Warner football league and Dixie Youth baseball and softball leagues.
Unknown to everyone but his family and close friends, Charles was an artist. He could build anything and he always completed every project with his own artistic touch. Of all the many jobs he had in life, his favorite jobs were taking care of the love of his life, his wife, Faye; trying to complete Cindy’s “to-do” list, and helping his grandchildren with any project they had to do and teaching them along the way.
Charles loved to work hard and sweat. He never met a stranger and was always quick with a joke. He loved his family and lived a life that impacted more people than he could have ever realized. He is loved and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Neel, with Bro. Tom Campbell officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be immediately prior to the service beginning at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be sent to Meals on Wheels & More, 1909 Central Parkway, Decatur, AL 35601.
