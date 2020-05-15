HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Charles “Shorty” Lane, 78, will be today, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Brother Harold Thompson and Reverend Amy Vaughn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mr. Lane died on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 21, 1942, in Morgan County to Charles Hubert Lane and Beulah Jane Kitchens Lane.
Mr. Lane was a member of Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved all of his family, but his grandchildren were his pride and joy and he was delighted to become a great- grandfather. He loved the outdoors, listening to the radio, following basketball and football and always had a good joke to tell. He was a machinist for Valley Machine and heavy equipment operator. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Gayle (Vest) Lane, Hartselle; one son, Gregory Alan Lane (Sheri), Hartselle; one daughter, Robin Suzanne Lane Wilson, Hartselle; two brothers, Pat Lane (Carolyn), Hartselle and Phil Lane (Sheree), Hartselle; three sisters, Agnes Hill, Hartselle, Trixie Molan (Hubert), Hartselle and Leese Grantland (Michael), Priceville; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
His family would like to extend special thanks to the Kindred Hospice, Tina, Jessica and Lucy for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forrest Chapel United Methodist Church.
