HUNTSVILLE — Charles Thompson Giles Jr., 81, passed away on October 30, 2021, at Floyd E. “Tut” Fann VA Nursing Home in Huntsville, AL. Charles was born in Decatur, AL on November 15, 1940. He was the son of Charles and Grace Giles of Huntsville, AL. He graduated from Huntsville High School in 1959. Charles served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Weld Tech Inc. in North Alabama. He enjoyed hunting, gun and coin collecting, and hiking.
Charles is survived by his two daughters, Stephanie Giles Hydrick and Brittnye Paige Giles; his grandchildren, Samuel and Jacob Hydrick; and his sister, Sally Giles Diesch.
The graveside service will be held on November 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery in Huntsville.
