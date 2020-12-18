HARTSELLE — Graveside service for Charles Truman Pitman, age 92, of Hartselle, will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery with Brother Marty Hand officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mr. Pitman, who was born April 14, 1928 in Morgan County to Doctor Chester Pitman and Ella Bodley Pitman, died on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
He was retired from Fruehauf Company in Decatur, was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church, loved all types of Gospel Music and enjoyed playing the harmonica and guitar. He enjoyed fishing, bird hunting, cattle farming and camping with his wife, Elna, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles David Pitman; a daughter, Melissa Ann Pitman; brothers, Thearman Pitman and Vernon “Buddy” Pitman; two sisters, Corene Smith and Annie Jean Praytor.
He is survived by a son, Marlin Pitman; a sister, Aliene Eaton; two grandsons, Charles Pitman (Christie) and David Pitman (Andria); and by five great-grandchildren, Sam, Ben, Chandler, Millia and Sonny.
Charles Pitman, David Pitman, Gary Pitman, Jason Pitman, Ben Pitman and Alan Praytor will serve as pallbearers.
