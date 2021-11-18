DECATUR
Charles “Charlie” William Urban, age 74, of Decatur, Alabama, passed away on November 16, 2021 at home. Services will be on Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home, with Father Joy Chalissery and Reverend Chris Martin officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Joseph and Agnes Urban; his brother, Robert Urban; and his sister, Mary Ann Iwasyszyn.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Sue Pace Urban, of Decatur; three sons, Scot Urban (Lisa), Joseph Urban, Sr. (Sarah) and Paul Urban; brother, Thomas Urban, all of St. Louis, Missouri; and six grandchildren.
Charlie is survived by three stepchildren, Tracy Watson (Brent), Greg Stricklin (Pinky) and Rod Stricklin; and five step-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Donald Pace, Brent Watson, Gary Sherrill, John Moore, Jacob and Nathan Urban.
Charlie was born on July 10, 1947, and grew up in St. Louis, Missouri. Charlie loved his country and served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and National Guard. He loved his family, friends and church passionately. Christmas was Charlie’s favorite time of the year. Every July, he started playing Christmas music and counting down until December 25. Charlie’s enthusiasm for life and laughter was contagious!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial be made to your favorite charity or church.
