ATHENS — Charles W. Sowell “Papa” passed away at his home on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He had lived 97 of his 100 years at his house on Cambridge Lane.
The family will be having a private graveside. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Christine Owens Sowell, and his son, Benjamin F. Sowell, as well as brother, Franklin and sisters, Lucille and Mary.
He is survived by his sons, Charles A. “Tony” Sowell, Mike W. Sowell (Judy) and Joe M. Sowell (Anita) and daughter-in-law, Amy Sowell Fiscus. Surviving grandchildren are Chris Sowell, Stephanie Sowell Mann, Stacie Sowell, Tommy Sowell, Luke Sowell, Patrick Sowell, Cory Sowell, Ellery Sowell Burgreen and Noah Sowell. He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren.
He was a World War II veteran serving in the Pacific theater as part of the occupational force in Japan after the war. He was a farmer and dairyman, and he worked at Chemstrand (Monsanto), Good Year, and retired from Amoco in 1983.
He enjoyed his woodworking and growing big gardens which fed his family, relatives, and friends in the Cambridge community and church family. He liked working crossword puzzles, Auburn football, RFD channel music programs, having a big breakfast, and sharing his Clorets gum with his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was baptized in the Cambridge Methodist Church, and attended Eastside Church of Christ with his wife, Christine.
The family would like to extend a big thank you to the entire team at Comfort Care Hospice (Stephanie, Amy, DeeDee and Chaplain Bob to name a few) for their excellent care and support to the entire family. The family also extends a special thanks to his friends and caregivers in his last few months, Jeannie Knox and Kay Rice. We will forever be grateful to them for their additional support.
He was a wonderful son, brother, husband, Dad and Granddaddy. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
