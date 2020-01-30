DECATUR — Funeral for Charles Wayne Atkins, 87, died January 28, 2020. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Somerville Church of God with Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial is in Somerville Church of God Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
