DECATUR — Funeral service for Charles Wayne Atkins, 87, will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Somerville Church of God with Brother Michael Gunter and Brother Pearl Jenkins officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville Church of God Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Atkins died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. He was born December 6, 1932 in Morgan County to Robert Ernest Atkins and Betty Elizabeth Williams Atkins. Mr. Atkins was a Navy veteran and was a contract specialist at Redstone Arsenal prior to his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Linda Sue White Atkins, two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include two daughters, Suzanne Sharp (Greg) and Colette Carnes (John); one brother, Carly “JC” Atkins; two sisters, Carol Parson (Steve) and Dianna Gurley (Joel); five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
