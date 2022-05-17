MOULTON
Charles Wayne Carroll “Charlie” passed away peacefully at his residence on May 15, 2022. He was born January 14, 1943 to Charles Evin and Jessie Lee Austin Carroll. There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 5:00 PM at Moulton Memory Gardens with Elliott Funeral Home making arrangements. Lifelong friend, Ronald Thrasher and Barry Cater will officiate the service.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 35 years, Ann Terry Carroll; and brother, Dwight Carroll. He is survived by daughter, Traci Carroll (Lyn); son, Charles Stacy Carroll (Tammy, Brodie and Brayden); sister, Joan Carroll McKay (Wayne); sister-in-law, Dorothy Carroll; nieces, Scarlotte Carroll Robinson (Patrick), Amy McKay King (Joe); great-niece, Lucy King; his loyal companion Rocky; wife, Marti Carroll; stepchildren, Deloain, Melissa, Lorri and Melyn Burgess, Sonja Bullard (Steve); grandson, Charles Blaine Carroll and granddaughter, Jewel Lindsey. He also leaves behind a host of extended family and friends.
He was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and retired after 35 years of service from Wolverine, working his way up to Supervisor. Charlie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He designed and handmade box turkey calls that gave him so much pleasure to give out to friends. He had such a kind and generous spirit. He loved his family and was beloved by them.
Pallbearers: Blaine Carroll, Wayne McKay, Patrick Robinson, Joe King, Jim Roberts, Danny Couey and Brad Vaughn. Honorary Pallbearers: Don Austin, Dayton Harris, Edward Hollis, Harmon Hazel and Buddy Tollison.
Family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers of Hospice of the Valley for the wonderful care he received as well as the care and concern shown to family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, Shriners Hospital for Children or Harmony Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.