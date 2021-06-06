TRINITY
Charles "Bruce" Weatherly, 69, of Trinity Alabama will be Monday at 11:00 a.m., at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Roger Lewis Sr. officiating with Burial at Midway memorial gardens. The family will have a visitation from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m., on Monday at the funeral home.
Mr Weatherly was born on July 19, 1951 in Chickasaw, Alabama, to James Arnold Weatherly and Dollie Weatherly, both deceased, and passed away on June 3, 2021 at his residence. He started his career as an automotive body mechanic in high school in Warner Robins Georgia. After relocating to Theodore, Alabama, where he was a resident for 42 years, he worked construction and became a certified welding inspector for Thompson Engineering. His hobbies included woodworking and restoring his vintage cars. Upon retiring, he relocated to Trinity, Alabama.
He is survived by his wife Lynn Weatherlyl; daughter, Sacha Weatherly; son, Jason Weatherly and daughter-in-law Nicole; grandchildren, Mikel,Viktoria,Alex, and Lora; grandaughter-in-law Daniel and sister, Stella Clark and brother-in-law Pom Clark.
