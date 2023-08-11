DECATUR — Charles Weldon Harris, 80, died August 10, 2023. Funeral will be Monday at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home.
Obituary Information
