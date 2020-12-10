DECATUR
Funeral for Charles Wendell “Buster” Walter, age 80, of Decatur, will be Saturday, December 12, 2020, 3:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Smothers officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Decatur City Cemetery.
Mr. Walter, who died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born May 12, 1940, in Decatur, to Charles Rudolph Walter and Celia Holland Walter. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Gordon Ray Walter. Mr. Walter was an avid car enthusiast and mechanic who loved Fords.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Beverly Jennings Walter of Decatur; three daughters, Barbara McConnell of Columbus, OH, Beth Decatrel (Jerry) of Atlanta, GA, and Lori Plemons of Decatur; one sister, Minnie Moore of Decatur; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
