DECATUR — Memorial service for Charles William Hall, Jr., age 70, of Decatur, will be Thursday, January 27, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at First Bible Church of Madison with Rev. Steve Bateman officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the church.
Mr. Hall, who died Monday, January 24, 2022, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born December 4, 1951, in Columbus, GA, to Charles William Hall, Sr. and Mary Jewel Owens Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter, Sally Batchelor (Ty) of Decatur; his wife of 46 years, Susan Hall of Decatur; one brother, David Hall (Cindy) of Columbus, GA; one sister, Mary Beth Hall of Columbus, GA; one niece, Kimberly Durham of Columbus, GA; six grandchildren, Sophie, Audrey, Mose, Luke, Rhett, and James, all of Decatur; and several beloved cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to Africa Renewal Ministries (africarenewal.org).
