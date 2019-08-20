DECATUR — Charlie Gray, 93, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Gray will be held today, August 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the Celebration of Life service. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mr. Gray was a World War II veteran. He served in the U.S. Army during the Pacific Theater and the Occupation of Japan. Mr. Gray was employed with Wolverine Tube for 36 years before retiring. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by seven sisters, Tennie Gray, Novella Owens, Birtie Prater, Clara Sandy, Virgie Doss, Lillian Hamilton and Cora Owens; five brothers, Harvey Gray, Albert Gray, Cleveland Gray, Marvin Gray and Olar Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene Johnson Gray; son, Charlie “Ty” Gray (Sue); four grandchildren, James Allen Gray, Shelby Alyson Gray, Emily Montgomery and Morgan Sifuentes and five great-granddaughters.
