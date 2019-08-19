DECATUR — Charlie Gray, 93, died Sunday, August 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Gray will be on Tuesday, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral service in the funeral home chapel.
