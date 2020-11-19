HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Charlie Prince, 59, will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Bro. Fred Hembree officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church.
Mr. Prince passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born February 17, 1961 in Morgan County to Paul Gregory Prince and Betty Jane Stewart Prince.
He was a 1980 graduate of Hartselle High School. Charlie was an avid and expert hunter who loved deer hunting, being outdoors and his career as a Dairy Farmer. He enjoyed The Andy Griffith Show, Western Movies and John Wayne Movies, Folk Music and Country music. He was a National High School Roping Champion. His family called him a “daddy’s boy”. Charlie loved life and lived well.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Betty Jane Prince; and two sisters, Carolyn Prince and Mary Paul Prince Hendry.
Survivors include his wife, Juana Rodriguez Prince, Hartselle, AL; his parents, Paul Gregory Prince (Betty), Hartselle, AL; one daughter, Elizabeth Prince Thompson, Decatur, AL; one son, Charlie Prince, Hartselle, AL; two sisters, Anne Prince Walker, Hartselle, AL, and Becky Prince Tankersley, Hartselle, AL; and two grandchildren, Oliver Thompson and Shine Thompson.
Pallbearers will be Kelly Townsend, Jovani Martinez, Edwardo Martinez, Artie Thompson, Juan Cortez, Phillip Hill and Jerry Self.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.