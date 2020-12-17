HARTSELLE — Charlie Randolph Motley Jr. passed away December 11th at the age of 74. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Bernice Motley. He is survived by his wife, Linda Motley of Hartselle, AL; brothers, Jim Motley and wife, Gwen of Crestview, FL and Rick Motley and wife, Doris of Great Falls, MO. His children, Justin Motley, Kevin Jones, Kim Jones, Jada Pendergrass and Jonas Clem; and his beloved grandchildren, Jake, Jasey, Grace, Bry, Hunter, Hannah.
Graveside service will be Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. conducted by Brackney Funeral Services, 480 East James Lee Blvd., Crestview FL with burial in Live Oak Park Memorial Cemetery.
