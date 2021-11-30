DECATUR — Funeral service for Charlie Ray Lunn, 83, will be today, November 30, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Zeke Haselden and Brother Jimmy Glenn, Jr. officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Lunn died on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born May 22, 1938, in Tennessee, to Charles Hardin Lunn and Ellen Wells Lunn. He was employed by Howard Baer Trucking, (PRAXAIR, Inc.), as a truck driver, prior to his retirement. He also delivered food to the local food banks and churches across Morgan and Lawrence counties. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jobie Lunn.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Sue Lunn; sons, Michael Nelson (Sheila), Ray Glenn (Missy), Tobie Lunn (Peggy), Keith Glenn (Cassie) and Steven Glenn; daughters, Sherri Traughber (Tim), Donna Padilla (Art), Tina Hastings (Jeff), Lisa Stewart (Charles) and Jeannie Chance (John); brothers, Wesley Lunn and Doug Lunn; sister, Joyce Guye; 29 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Josh Barett, Dustyn Sandlin, Paul Nelson, Dakota Glenn, Ricky Anderson, and Dylan Padilla.
