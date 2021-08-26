ATHENS
Charlie Wilson, 75 of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Athens-Limestone Hospital. Mr. Wilson was born on January 3, 1946, to Jim Henry Wilson and Nina Beatrice Bentley Wilson.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife, Barbara Compton; children, Cindy Bowen (Eric) of Pulaski, TN, Sherry Thomas (Ronnie) of Pulaski, TN, Dillard Compton of Trinity, AL, and David Compton of Trinity, AL; grandchildren, Tyler Bivens, Eric Duane Bowen, Savannah Lorraine Wales, Joshua Compton, Raiden Compton, and Kaley Compton; great-grandchildren, McKenna Wales and Alivia Wales; brothers, John Wilson (Lynn) and Marlon Wilson; and sisters, Charlotte Pack (Anthony), Jimmy McMahan, Sandra Johnson, and Linda Adams (Larry).
Preceded in death by his parents; brothers, H.B. Jim Wilson, J.C. Dick Wilson, Billy Jean Wilson, and James Dean Wilson; and sisters, Patricia Jane Wilson and Leamon Dale Nave.
Funeral services for Mr. Wilson will be today, August 26th, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home with Randy Wilson officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-1:50 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Dement Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Sapp, Anthony Pack, Tyler Bivens, and Josh Compton.
Mr. Wilson enjoyed life. He loved to fish, play golf, playing music, and driving 18 wheelers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.