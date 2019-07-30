DANVILLE — A visitation will be held for Charlotte Faye Reid, 44, of Danville on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Miss Reid died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 17, 1975, in Morgan County to Joe Henry Reid, Jr. and Bertha Mae Dunn Reid.
She was preceded in death by her father.
In lieu of flowers: family requests that donations be made to the Lupus Foundation in memory of Charlotte Reid.
Survivors include her mother, Bertha Dunn Reid; one sister, Jodie Kimmerly (Wayne); nieces, Samantha Standridge and Morrigan Champion; great-nieces, Ava Williams and Georgia Williams.
