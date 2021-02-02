DECATUR — Charlotte (Lindsey) Gibson passed away after complications from an extended illness on January 28, 2021 at the age of 54. She passed away in her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Charlotte is survived by her three sisters, Lindie Gable, Jeanne Fallwell (Jim), and Sandra Newton; her seven children, Jeanetta Daoust (Donald), Alisha Terry (Corey), James Gibson (Whitney), Miranda Atchley, Audrey Coots (Josh), Jennifer Maynor, and Kaitlyn Dasi; her 18 grandchildren, Hunter, Alyssa, Cloee, Calea, Lincoln, Taten, Jade, Layton, Maddison, Robert, Christian, Jazmyn, Kaytee, Riley, Ellabell, Nola, Colton, and Nash; and her ex-husband and friend, James Gibson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Maggie Clemmons, Fred Clemmons, and Robert Lindsey.
Charlotte was born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee on January 3, 1967. She worked various jobs at call centers, most notably Direct TV, but her real passion was in being a mother and a grandmother. She loved her grandbabies so very much and her greatest joy was to spend time with her children and add to her ever growing list of grandchildren. When she wasn’t with them, she was talking about them.
Her favorite days were stormy, moody days, and she loved to sit beside the water and watch a storm roll in. She was a great listener and encouraged everyone who struggled to have faith that things would get better. She was empathetic and kind, and the world was a better place because she existed in it. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
There will be a memorial service held at Cedar Ridge Baptist Church in Decatur on Friday, February 5th from 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Flowers and condolences may be sent with many thanks from the family to 2500 Spring Avenue SW, Apt. H-135, Decatur, Alabama, 35601.
