DECATUR — Funeral service for Charlotte Watson Russell, age 75, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Blake Kersey and Rev. Jack Lovelace officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 p.m. prior to service. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Ms. Russell, who died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 21, 1945, in Morgan County, to Leon Peck Russell and Annie Iristine Watts Russell. She was preceded in death by her husband, James, and brother, Jimmy Russell. Ms. Russell was a member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, and retired from 3M as a transportation analyst.
She is survived by her daughter, Jami Watson Campbell (Stuart) of Decatur; two brothers, Joe Russell (Dianne) of Decatur and Jackie Russell (Beverly) of Athens; two sisters, Linda Morris of Decatur and Deborah McMurtrie (Mac) of Trinity; one half sister, Daisy Osborn of Decatur; one granddaughter, Courtney Campbell Tittle (Mathew) of Decatur; and one great-grandson, Riehl Tittle of Decatur.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.