MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE — Charlsie Marie Montgomery Eaves, age 85, of Maryville, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, April 15, 2023, at NHC Farragut. Charlsie was a member of Alcoa United Methodist Church. She was a voracious reader, impressively intelligent, a loving wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Her steadfast loyalty, sense of humor and quick wit were appreciated by all that knew her. Born with scoliosis, Charlsie fought constantly to live her best life for 85 years. She was a brave woman!

