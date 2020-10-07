HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Chase Keel, 34, will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Fairview “The Grace Place” Church with Dr. Milan Dekich, Brother Walter Blackman and Brother Clay Tankersley officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in New Center Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time at Fairview Church “The Grace Place.”
Mr. Keel passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was born September 5, 1986 in Morgan County to Sherman Douglas Keel and Phyllis Ann Collins Keel. Chase was a member and Deacon of the Fairview Church “The Grace Place,” a wonderful husband, father and son. He loved his family and his Jesus, with all his heart. He enjoyed hunting and woodworking. Chase was employed with Southern Company as a Mechanical Engineer.
Survivors include his wife, Laura Keel; one son, Bryce Keel; father and stepmother, Doug Keel (Denise); mother, Phyllis Keel; one sister, Catie Keel.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Laymon, Jeremy Wallace, Brandon Hitt, Clay Tankersley, Steven Pope and Patrick Jones.
Chase was very passionate about financial freedom!! He taught classes and was willing to help anyone who desired a biblical approach to spending. He longed for us to be without the constraint of debt so that we all could better serve and love others just as Christ did. He was currently leading the charge to see his church debt free.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations can be made to Fairview the Grace Place.
https://fairviewthegraceplace.churchcenter.com/giving/to/chase-keel-memorial-fund 4154 Huckaby Bridge Road Falkville, AL 35622.
