TRINITY — Funeral for Chatman L. “Chuck” Shelton, 79, of Trinity will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dallas Culver officiating. The burial will be in East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a visitation on Wednesday from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Shelton was born on April 25, 1940 in Lawrence County. He passed away on July 26, 2019 at Huntsville Hospital. Mr. Shelton graduated from Trinity High School in 1958; he later finished the machinist apprentice program at Prestolite. When his children were young, he was active at West Morgan and East Lawrence schools in the youth programs. Recent leisure time was spent taking scenic drives with his wife, Diane. He also spent time with backhoe and dump truck work as he loved being outdoors. He found enjoyment by laughing at his own mistakes and was a joy to be around.
Survived by his wife, Diane Shelton; sons, Marty Shelton and wife, Shaun, Ricky Shelton and wife, Terri and Jody Byars; daughters, Demetra Shelton and husband, Howard Smith, Latonyia Owens and husband, Eddie, Shenoia Bullard and husband, Rodney; sister, Catherine Thrasher; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Due to his love for animals, donations are requested to Changing 42 Animal Rescue.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.