HILLSBORO — Memorial service for Chelzee Cannon, age 6, of Hillsboro will be Friday, January 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Funeral Home.
Chelzee, who died Monday, January 24, 2022, in Nashville, was born January 9, 2016, to Jace Cannon and Brieanna Cannon. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Peggy Dollar; and great- grandfather, Jerry Logston
Survivors include parents, Brieanna Cannon, Jace Cannon and Chad Rhoades; grandparents, Nancy and Chris Martin, Candy and Donnie Cannon, Bronson Logston and Darcy Renshaw; great-grandparents, Janice and Darrell Phillips, Eugene McKnight, Diane Woods, JoAnn Logston; great-great-grandparents, Winford and Ordean Holbert; aunts, Brittnee Cannon, Danyell Cannon, Karlee Latham, Destany Martin; uncles, Luke Hammond, Blake Hammond, Tre (Layla) Martin, Chance (Abigail) Martin.
