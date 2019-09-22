STAFFORD, TEXAS — Cheri Lynn Barber, age 59, died Wednesday, September 18th. in Stafford, Texas. She was born September 24th in Hartselle, Alabama to the late Edward and Lillie Mae Garrett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Barber; and her sister, Nancy (Bill) Smith.
She is survived by her sisters, Judy Carr and Nina (Tim) Holt; her good friend, Arnold Royer; and lots of nephews and nieces that she loved dearly.
Before moving to Texas she was a member of First Baptist Church of Austinville. She was employed for years at her family’s restaurant Luigi’s Grill and worked as an associate at Walmart. Her favorite past time was watching Alabama football and shouting “Roll Tide!”
Visitation will be Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. following the servcie and the funeral home. Cheri will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
