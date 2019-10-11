FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Cherie Louise Bell Gardner, 59, will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Clyde Ledlow officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Welcome Baptist Cemetery at Fairview. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Gardner died on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born September 2, 1960, in Morgan County to Howard Gene Bell and Margaret Louise- Jane Wimbs Bell. She was a CNA for USA Healthcare prior to her passing. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Jerry Ray Bell and Jerry Don Bell.
Survivors include one daughter, Nicole Watson (Wes); one brother, Terry Bell (Lagratha); four grandchildren, Hunter Gene Watson (Mary Grace), Jacob TJ Watson, Jackson Wesley Watson and Harleigh Rose Watson; one great-grandchild, Sadie Rose Watson.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
