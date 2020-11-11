DECATUR
Cherry “Gayle” Ogle, born September 25, 1949, departed this life on November 4, 2020, at age 71. Gayle was predeceased by her husband, Donnie R. Ogle (November 16, 2005); parents, Jack and Olene Murray, and siblings, Charlie Murray and Peggy Stafford. She is survived by three children, Todd Ogle (Shannon), Tammy Wynn (Tim Wheeler), and Tina Ogle (Adam Glover); five grandchildren, Zack Ogle, Devin Wynn (Jessica), Amber Wynn (Cody Zink), Donnie Ogle (Jada), and Raedyn Glover; siblings, Dale and Jackie Murray; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom she loved all dearly. Gayle was deeply smitten with her four great-grandchildren, Brayden Lacks (age 7), Harper Zink (2), Aseon Ogle (1), and Roman Wynn (11 months).
Gayle was an exceptional wife, mother, and memaw. She cared deeply for her family, friends, and all children. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. She always ensured that every child who crossed her threshold was safe, healthy, and happy. Gayle was loved by all, as she had a way of making everyone feel most important and like her favorite. She loved, cared for, and raised many children, always protecting, giving her time, and welcoming others into her home. Gayle was known for her green thumb and being able to nurse wilting plants and flowers back to health; for her cooking and being able to make a delicious meal out of scanty ingredients; for having mad organizational skills; for her unending loyalty to family; as having a “no-nonsense” attitude; and for being forgiving and a strong woman of faith.
Join the family in honoring Gayle’s precious memory by attending a celebration of life memorial service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at her home church, Grace River Community Church, 2018 Cleveland Avenue SW, Decatur, Alabama, where Gayle was a faithful member for over 15 years. Flowers may be delivered to the church.
