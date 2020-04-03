FALKVILLE — Private graveside service for Cheryl Ann Taylor, 62, of Falkville, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Taylor passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her residence. She was born January 14, 1958, to Larry and Nancy Preiss.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Anna Hart, and Herbert and Lou Emma Preiss.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Taylor; sons, Joshua (Melisa) Taylor and Jeremy Taylor; granddaughters, Trinity Taylor and Natalie Taylor; parents; brothers, Larry Preiss, Jr., Gary Preiss, Jerry Preiss, Danny Preiss and John Preiss; sisters, Janine Howard and Angel Whitehead; and a host of nieces and nephews.
