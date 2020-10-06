HARTSELLE — Cheryl Gill Sloan died on October 2, 2020. She was 74.
Mrs. Sloan was born on July 23, 1946. She often shared stories of her idyllic childhood in Dumas, Arkansas playing with her siblings, cousins, and friends. Active in many things including Girls State and playing the clarinet in the marching band, she graduated from Dumas High School in 1964.
Not long after, she boldly threw her possessions in her beloved Mercury Comet, moved to New Orleans, and began working. She then made her way back to Arkansas and worked directly for the State Prosecutor in Little Rock. During her time there, she met her husband of 50 years, Steve, on a blind date.
Her greatest pride was her family. You could always find her supporting the interests and activities of her three children. She was a tireless member of the Hartselle High School Band Boosters and spent many hours volunteering. Through this, she met lifelong friends and created a multitude of memories. As a lover of music such as big band music and the standards, she may have even enjoyed the band performances more than her children.
Mrs. Sloan was kind to all and never lost her independent spirit. She had a sharp wit but not a sharp tongue. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt. She is survived by her son, Steve; her son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Alissa; her daughter and son-in-law, Corie and Pat; her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Jerry; her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Donna; and her five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; and her parents, Robert Dean and Dorothy.
Mrs. Sloan will be buried in a graveside service at 11 a.m. on October 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alabama Breast Cancer Research Foundation in her memory.
