HARTSELLE — A private visitation and graveside service will be held for Chesteen Fowler Ellenburg with Reverend Lynn Harvel officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Mrs. Ellenburg was born on May 5, 1937, in Franklin County, Alabama, to Andrew and Arrie Fowler. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John Ellenburg Jr. (nickname Pete); brothers, Clovis and Hollis Fowler and her sister, Pauline Zumbado.
As Chesteen herself put it, she “sailed into Glory” April 29th, 2022.
Chesteen grew up in Red Bay, Alabama, the third of six children. She grew up picking cotton and reading books and could never remember a time that she couldn’t read. It was one of her greatest pleasures. She was the president of her senior class and received the DAR Good Citizen Award.
Her home on Forest Chapel Road was her favorite place in the world and she loved spending her days looking at all her “blooms.”
It was her honor to have taught her senior ladies Sunday School class for over twenty years and considered them her friends. She also sang in the Senior Choir – in her words, “making a joyful noise”. She taught elementary school for five years before changing careers and spending twenty-eight years as a local U.S. Mail Carrier in Hartselle, Alabama.
Chesteen loved her family and time spent laughing and “kicking the air” with them. She told her kids and her “grands” that she’d be waiting for them in Heaven at the far side of Jordan and we’re sure she’ll be there with Pete (her husband John’s nickname) laughing and talking while he’s fishing for rainbow trout.
Survivors include her son, Jason Fowler Ellenburg; two daughters, Heather Ellenburg and Miriam Ellenburg Ferro (Maurizio Ferro); two sisters, Marie Fowler and Nell Henson; three grandchildren: Graham, Benjamin and Ella Woo.
Pallbearers will be friends and family.
