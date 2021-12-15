DECATUR
Graveside service for Chester Fray Lemmond, 82, of Decatur, will be Friday, December 17, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Pastor Barry Sempsrott officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The Lemmond family respectfully requests that all attendees and individuals involved in the service wear masks at all times.
Mr. Lemmond, who died Monday, December 13, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born October 25, 1939, in Morgan County, to Bruce Lemmond and Elmyra Sharp Lemmond. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-grandson, Hunter McElroy. Mr. Lemmond was a builder and woodworker.
He lived his whole life working with his hands, usually for those around him. He loved nothing more than working out something in his head and then creating it with his hands. He loved farming, especially the toy variety. He was a missionary, a carpenter, a mechanic, a collector, a solver, a mentor, an untiring worker, and tireless friend. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jimmie Terry Lemmond of Decatur; one son, Rod Lemmond of New York, NY; one daughter, Cynthia Lemmond Welch (Donny) of Priceville; two stepdaughters, Jill Aldridge (Tim) of Hillsboro and April Carvela (Tim) of Madison; one brother, Ernie Lemmond (Delores) of Sevierville, TN; two sisters, Cois Marshall (Dean) of Decatur and Lerue Tramel (Duane) of Newcastle, IN; four step-grandchildren, Houston McElroy, Summer McElroy, Forrest Aldridge, and Spencer Aldridge; two nephews; and one niece.
Pallbearers will be David Sharp, Regan Tramel, Brady Tramel, Forrest Aldridge, Spencer Aldridge, and Houston McElroy.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.