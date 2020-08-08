HILLSBORO — Mr. Chester L. Austin, 71, died August 5, 2020. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Decatur City Cemetery. Public viewing was 1-6 p.m. Friday at Reynolds Funeral Home.
