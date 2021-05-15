DECATUR — Chester Lee Jordan, 59, died May 9, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. today at Decatur City Cemetery with Reynolds Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Maggie Mosley Jordan.
