DECATUR
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sustaining a farming legacy; Lawrence County family featured on national TV
- Mookie Betts caps Boston return with another homer as Dodgers beat Red Sox 7-4
- More arrests after brazen flash mob robbery at East LA Nike store
- A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically
- Shooter in Florida 'hateful' slayings had 2017 mental health exam
- US Open 2023: Frances Tiafoe and other US men know it's been 20 years since Andy Roddick's title
- Lotteries for Aug. 28
- Viktor Hovland wins FedEx Cup and $18 million with the best 2 weeks of his career
Most Read
Articles
- Decatur police: Taco Bell employee snapped photo of customer’s debit card
- Police: 6 arrested in gambling and drug raid
- In rare company: Hatton’s Sellers is only female football player in Lawrence County
- Decatur's Jackson Plumbing acquired by Ace Hardware
- A family affair: Gross leads Athens football with trio of sons by his side
- No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way
- Local football games to delay start times
- Council approves moratorium on build-to-rent homes
- Bids on new farmers market building in Decatur higher than expected
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Biden has decided to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama, officials tell AP (3)
- Council sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)
- An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)
- Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)
- Coroner: Moulton mother called 911 after shooting son (1)
- Elderly victim says son tied her to riding mower, threatened her with chainsaw (1)
- No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)
- Cal Thomas: The Founders warned us (1)
- EDITORIAL: High-speed rail is on the wrong track (1)
- Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)
- Sailboaters ask city to save slips at Riverwalk Marina (1)
- Gas prices continue to rise, but relief may be in sight (1)
- US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)
- Police: Good Samaritans stopped attempted rape (1)
- Downtown alley project nearing completion; business owners happy with construction (1)
- Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)
- Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)
- 13 arrested in Morgan County for fentanyl trafficking in last month (1)
- EDITORIAL: Politics derails Space Command move (1)
- Cal Thomas: Shame on us (1)
- Medical Cannabis commission re-issues licenses (1)
- Cannabis commission chairman resigns amid lawsuit (1)
- Miami Herald: Couple's arrest encouraging proof FBI still hunting down rioters (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.