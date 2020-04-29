HARTSELLE — Chris Gilbert, 49, received his wings on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, after a brief illness.
The visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Burningtree Memorial Gardens. The graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Brian Bridges and Brother Nathan Green officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing.
Pallbearers will be Neal Pope, Michael Lyons, Joe Curtis, Darell Haley, Neil Wills, Jim Watts and David Brown. Honorary pallbearers will be John, Paul, George and Ringo.
He is survived by his father and best friend, Donnie Gilbert (Susie), Hartselle; sister, Wendy Gilbert Delinski (Bernie), Sheffield; niece, Katie Delinski, Nashville; and nephew, Michael Delinski, Sheffield.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Gilbert.
He was a 1989 graduate of Hartselle High School and employed at General Electric. He was an avid Atlanta Braves and Alabama Crimson Tide fan. He loved music, especially the Beatles.
Chris was a loving son and brother, as well as “Big Brother” to his niece and nephew. He was highly thought of by all who knew him and will be dearly missed. Alabama football will never be the same.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU staff at Decatur Morgan Hospital for their extra special care of our beloved Chris.
Memorials may be made in the names of Chris Gilbert and/or Patricia Gilbert to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611 or visit: www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
