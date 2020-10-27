DANVILLE — Funeral for Chris “Indian” Holley, 53, of Danville will be today, October 27, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Mr. Holley died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lawrence Medical Center. He was born, July 6, 1967, to Kenneth Robert Holley and Barbara Alexander Holley. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Holley.
Survivors include his wife, Audelia Garcia; daughter, Kandice Holley (Michael) Ray; brother, Shane (Jennifer) Holley; sister, Rita (Keith) Jones; stepson, Johnny Garcia; stepdaughter, Marina Garcia; grandchildren, Khia, Whitley, Kaine, Zaine, Dean, Liam, Caden; nephew, Justin (Hannah) Holley; nieces, Madison Holley, Kayla Terry, Hannah Hardy.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
