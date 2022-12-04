HATTON
Chris Sapp, 47, of Hatton passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at his residence. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM today, December 4, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Sammy Sherrill and Lavanul Sherrill officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery.
Born February 12, 1975 to Wendell and Jenny Sapp, Chris was a loving husband, father, son and brother. He was loved by many and will be remembered for his passion to help others.
Survivors include his wife, Katie Sapp; two daughters, Mary Katherine Sapp and Anna Sapp; parents, Wendell and Jenny Sapp; brother, Ray Sapp; sister, Crystal Terry-Alexander; grandfather, Billy Goins; mother-in-law, Fran Smith; brothers-in-law, James Davis (Kathy) and Scott Davis; and nephews, William Davis and Karson Terry.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Latisha Gale Terry; his grandmother, Edith Goins, grandparents, Frank and Donna Sapp and brother-in-law, Danny Davis.
Pallbearers will be Ray Sapp, Scott Davis, James Davis, Taylor Randolph, Logan Randolph and Chad Sims.
The family extends special thanks to Dr. R. Tyler Harney, Dr. Naveen Lobo and Hospice of the Valley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance in memory of Chris.
