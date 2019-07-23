ROGERSVILLE — Funeral for Christi Leigh Roberts Stover, 33, will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Carl Sanford officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ms. Roberts, who died on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born April 26, 1986, in Morgan County to Christopher Roberts and Vicki Faulkner. She was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, granddaughter and Sissy. She attended the Sanctuary in Hartselle and was employed by Laquinta Inn as a motel clerk. Preceding her in death were her fiance’, Rayburn Javon Stover; a son, Asa Lawrence Roberts; and grandmother, Linda Roberts.
Survivors include two sons, Trent Faulkner and Drakstin Stover; father, Christopher Roberts; mother, Vicki Faulkner; two brothers, Chad Roberts and Ryan Roberts; two sisters, Brooke Roberts and Chloe Faulkner; grandparents, Dean Martin, Onnie Faulkner and John Roberts.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Faulkner and Chad Roberts.
