DECATUR — Christian Wyatt Edge, 6 weeks, passed away on September 17th, 2020. His visitation was on Saturday, September 19th, at Roselawn Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. His graveside service was at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery. Bro. Marty Jenkins officiated.
Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Heather Doss; father, Bradley Barnett; grandparents, Michael Edge, Cathy Edge, Melissa Barnett, and Christopher Barnett; brother, Abel Edge; great-grandfather, Arthur Solomon; great-grandmother, Judy Green; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He was our little man and we will miss him greatly and will see him in Heaven one day. Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
