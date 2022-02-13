DECATUR— Christina Catherine Lane Crawford, 47, died early Wednesday morning, January 19th, 2022.
Christina was born February 19, 1974, in Houston, Texas to Tommy Gene Lane and Theresa Allen Lane.
Christina is survived by her husband of twenty-five years, Sammy Floyd Crawford II, their sons, Aaron Lane Crawford and David Andrew Crawford; her father, Tommy Lane, her stepmother, Lucille Grace Lane; and her mother, Theresa Allen. Also surviving are her stepbrother, Cristopher Robert Caruso (Lucille) and half-brother Steve Rangel (Theresa).
Christina graduated in December of 1996, from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas with a Bachelor of Business Administration. She married Sammy Crawford II on January 11, 1997, in Nacogdoches. The family relocated from Austin, Texas to Decatur, Alabama in 2004. The Crawford family was joined in Decatur by Sammy’s parents Sammy Floyd Crawford and Aileen Rose Crawford in 2007.
Christina was a devout Catholic and had two callings in life: Motherhood and service to others.
According to her husband Sammy, she was an exceptionally good mother and they raised two beautiful boys. She lived to see them grow into young men, both achieving the rank of Eagle in the Boy Scouts of America. Christina often stated that she was proud of them and that she loved them very much. Immediately following her death, her husband, Sammy, stated “She was the best person I’ve ever known. I had the joyful privilege of being married to her twenty-five years and she truly made me a better person during our time together. She was half of my soul and I loved her in every sense of the word.”
She had a true calling to help anyone and everyone she could - regardless of who they were, where they came from, or what their lot in life was. Many who knew her often testified, and continue to testify, to this - many also have firsthand knowledge of those acts of charity and kindness.
Christina’s organizational involvements at the time of her death were: Decatur Emblem Club #127, Rotary Club of Decatur, Boy Scouts of America, Junior League of Morgan County, Decatur- Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, Enchanted Forest of Decatur - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Interment of ashes will be in the columbarium at Annunciation of the Lord Catholic Church in Decatur, Alabama after a Funeral Mass February 18th, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and services and interment should be concluded around 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers for the funeral, her family prefers that donations be made to Decatur Emblem Club #127, P.O. Box 1435, Decatur, AL 35602. These donations should be marked “In memory of Christina Crawford” and will go towards a scholarship in her name for a college student.
