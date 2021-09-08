DECATUR — Memorial Service for Christina Marie Jones, 41, of Decatur will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at Ridout’s Brown-Service Chapel. The family will be at the funeral home one hour before service.
Christina was born on February 2, 1980 and passed away on August 29, 2021 at her residence. She was a wonderful and loving mother and daughter.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Joyce Dunn, and grandfather, Leonard Jones, all of Decatur; one baby girl, Mary Gayle Rawlings; one baby boy, Little George Reid of Decatur.
She is survived by her parents, Thomas L. Jones of Decatur and Penny Dunn Jones of Priceville; two sons, Chase Rawlings and Isaac Reid of Decatur; her grandmother, Mary Jones; and two uncles, Bobby Jones of Decatur and Johnny Dunn of Huntsville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.