Christine Elizabeth Jackson, 76, of Decatur Alabama, passed away on September 12, 2023. Visitation will be on September 15, 2023 from 9 to 11 at Central Baptist Church. The Celebration of Life service will begin at 11, at Central Baptist Church with Rob Jackson and Bryan Blass officiating. She will be laid to rest in Moulton Memorial Gardens.
Christine Elizabeth Jackson is survived by her son, John McCoy (Angelia) Jackson, daughter, Amy Elizabeth (Adam) Bolding, son, Jason Aaron (Amanda) Jackson and daughter, Julie Christine Jackson (Matt) Shell. She had eight grandchildren, Bridget, Aryn, Christopher, Dakota, Jacob, Eli, Preston and Eva Reese; one great-granddaughter, Madison Blair; sister, Carol (Richard) Lewallen; brother, Rick (Peggy) Chenault and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Aaron McCoy Jackson.
She was a graduate of University of Alabama and a teacher of 25 years at Eva, Oak Park and Cedar Ridge Schools. She enjoyed going to church and all of her grandchildren’s activities but most of all family get-togethers.
Christine loved her Rock Steady Boxing family and she was dedicated and determined to stay strong while fighting against Parkinson ’s Disease.
We are deeply saddened by her passing but are rejoicing that she is with her husband and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.
